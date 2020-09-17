L'accusa è di violenza sessuale su una bambina di 10 anni. Un uomo è riuscito a scappare.
Negli Stati Uniti tre fratelli sono stati accusati di aver violentato una bambina di 10 anni. Due di loro sono stati immediatamente individuati e arrestati, ma uno è riuscito a scappare. Gli uomini sono entrati con la forza in una camera dove la bambina si era nascosta, come dichiarato dalle autorità della Louisiana.
La violenza sessuale risale al 9 settembre ed è avvenuta in un’abitazione a Kenner.
‼️TWO MEN IN CUSTODY AND A THIRD WANTED FOR THE RAPE OF A JUVENILE ‼️ KENNER – On September 12, 2020, Raul Paz-Perez, 35, Kenner, and Wilmer Paz-Perez, 35, Kenner, were arrested for First Degree Rape involving a juvenile under the age of thirteen. Both are brothers and a third sibling, Elder Paz-Perez, 31, Kenner, is wanted for First Degree Rape. The rape occurred on September 9, 2020, at an address in Kenner, in which the victim resided in the same household as the suspects. The victim first disclosed the rape to a relative on Saturday September 12, 2020, who then reported the incident to the police. All three men were home alone with the victim when they made sexual advances toward the child in which they offered money for sex. The child locked herself in a bedroom. The lock on the bedroom door was defeated by one of the three suspects. After defeating the lock, the three entered the room, undressed the victim, held her down and sexually assaulted her. Raul and Wilmer were arrested Saturday, the same day as the disclosure. Elder Paz-Perez eluded police and is now wanted for L.R.S. 14:42 First Degree Rape. ICE detainers have also been placed on both Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez. Anyone having any information on the whereabouts Elder Paz-Perez are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. #police #policedepartment #kennerla #wanted #publicassistance
Fratelli violentano una bambina
Secondo quanto ricostruito, i tre fratelli avrebbero fatto numerose avances molto insistenti alla bambina, arrivando addirittura ad offrirle dei soldi. La piccola si è andata a nascondere in una camera da letto per allontanarli, ma a quel punto i tre hanno fatto irruzione per aggredirla sessualmente. Due fratelli sono già stati arrestati, ma il terzo è riuscito a scappare. Si chiamano Raul e Wilmer Paz Perez, entrambi di 35 anni. Sono stati arrestati il 12 settembre, con l’accusa di stupro di primo grado ai danni di una vittima con età inferiore ai 13 anni.
La polizia sta ancora cercando il terzo fratello, Elder Paz Perez, di 31 anni, e ha lanciato diversi appelli, chiedendo a chiunque dovesse avere informazioni su dove si trova di contattarli. L’uomo è sospettato anche di un’altra violenza sessuale, ai danni della sorella della bambina di 10 anni, anche lei minorenne. Un familiare della piccola ha denunciato i tre fratelli. Michael Cunningham, tenente della polizia di Kenner, ha spiegato che i tre fratelli conoscevano la famiglia della vittima ed erano soli in casa con lei quando è avvenuta la violenza.
La bambina ha raccontato tutto ad un familiare tre giorni dopo lo stupro.