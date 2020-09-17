L'accusa è di violenza sessuale su una bambina di 10 anni. Un uomo è riuscito a scappare.

Negli Stati Uniti tre fratelli sono stati accusati di aver violentato una bambina di 10 anni. Due di loro sono stati immediatamente individuati e arrestati, ma uno è riuscito a scappare. Gli uomini sono entrati con la forza in una camera dove la bambina si era nascosta, come dichiarato dalle autorità della Louisiana.

La violenza sessuale risale al 9 settembre ed è avvenuta in un’abitazione a Kenner.

Fratelli violentano una bambina

Secondo quanto ricostruito, i tre fratelli avrebbero fatto numerose avances molto insistenti alla bambina, arrivando addirittura ad offrirle dei soldi. La piccola si è andata a nascondere in una camera da letto per allontanarli, ma a quel punto i tre hanno fatto irruzione per aggredirla sessualmente. Due fratelli sono già stati arrestati, ma il terzo è riuscito a scappare. Si chiamano Raul e Wilmer Paz Perez, entrambi di 35 anni. Sono stati arrestati il 12 settembre, con l’accusa di stupro di primo grado ai danni di una vittima con età inferiore ai 13 anni.

La polizia sta ancora cercando il terzo fratello, Elder Paz Perez, di 31 anni, e ha lanciato diversi appelli, chiedendo a chiunque dovesse avere informazioni su dove si trova di contattarli. L’uomo è sospettato anche di un’altra violenza sessuale, ai danni della sorella della bambina di 10 anni, anche lei minorenne. Un familiare della piccola ha denunciato i tre fratelli. Michael Cunningham, tenente della polizia di Kenner, ha spiegato che i tre fratelli conoscevano la famiglia della vittima ed erano soli in casa con lei quando è avvenuta la violenza.

La bambina ha raccontato tutto ad un familiare tre giorni dopo lo stupro.