France defeats Azerbaijan 3-0 as Mbappe is sidelined

In a decisive match held in Paris, the French national football team showcased their prowess by defeating Azerbaijan with a convincing score of 3-0 on Friday. This victory brings them closer to securing a place in the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup. However, the win was overshadowed by the injury to their star player, Kylian Mbappe, which raises significant concerns for the next qualifying match.

Kylian Mbappe’s injury status

According to recent updates from the French Football Federation (FFF), it has been confirmed that Mbappe will not participate in the qualifier against Iceland scheduled for Monday. This decision comes after he sustained a further injury to his already troubled right ankle during the match against Azerbaijan.

Details of the injury

Prior to this game, Mbappe was already nursing a minor injury sustained while playing for Real Madrid. Despite his efforts to contribute to the national team, he faced multiple challenges during the match against Azerbaijan. He managed to score the opening goal just before half-time but had to be substituted after suffering two significant knocks to the same ankle.

In a statement released by the FFF, it was noted that Mbappe “will not be able to play Monday against Iceland.” Following the match, he spoke with coach Didier Deschamps, who acknowledged the necessity of resting the player. Consequently, Mbappe has returned to Real Madrid for further recovery.

Impact on the French squad

The absence of Mbappe is particularly concerning as it adds to the list of unavailable forwards for the upcoming qualifiers. Notable players such as Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Marcus Thuram, and Bradley Barcola are also out, which places additional pressure on the remaining squad members.

Performance of the team against Azerbaijan

Despite the injury issues, the French team displayed a strong performance against Azerbaijan. Alongside Mbappe, other players stepped up, with Adrien Rabiot and substitute Florian Thauvin also finding the back of the net. This victory leaves France unbeaten in their first three matches of the qualification campaign, placing them at the top of Group D.

Coach Deschamps expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, noting that “the pain was quite significant” for Mbappe, which led to his decision to leave the field. The victory not only boosts team morale but also keeps their hopes alive for a spot in the World Cup.

Looking ahead to the match against Iceland

As France prepares for the crucial match against Iceland, the stakes could not be higher. A victory would not only solidify their position in the group but could also lock in their qualification for the World Cup, provided that Ukraine does not win against Azerbaijan in their respective match.

The upcoming game will test the depth and resilience of the French squad, especially in light of their injury challenges. The coaching staff will need to strategize effectively to compensate for Mbappe’s absence while maintaining their winning momentum.

In conclusion, while the recent win against Azerbaijan highlights France’s capabilities on the field, the injury to Kylian Mbappe presents a significant challenge. The team must rally together as they face Iceland, aiming to secure their place in the prestigious tournament while navigating the hurdles presented by player injuries.