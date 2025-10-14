Greece considers controversial labor reforms amid protests

Greece is on the verge of enacting labor reforms that could change the work landscape significantly.

In a move that could reshape the working environment in Greece, the current center-right government is pushing for legislation that would introduce a 13-hour workday in the private sector. This initiative is aimed at making Greece’s labor market one of the most flexible across Europe, but it has sparked significant opposition from trade unions and various political parties.

The proposed changes are set to be debated in Parliament, with a vote anticipated soon. As protests erupt across the nation, many are questioning the implications of such a shift not just for individual workers, but for the broader societal fabric.

Proposed changes to working hours

Starting in July 2024, employees in sectors such as industry, retail, and agriculture may be required to adopt a new six-day working week, with the possibility of earning an additional 40 percent on their regular wage for the sixth day worked. This marks a stark contrast to the trend seen in other European nations towards shorter working weeks.

Context of the changes

Advocates of the reform argue that it is necessary due to Greece’s aging population and a critical shortage of skilled labor. However, critics argue that this move could lead to increased exploitation of workers, undermining the traditional eight-hour workday that has been a cornerstone of labor rights.

Nationwide protests and public response

The proposed legislation has already provoked widespread unrest, with unions organizing strikes and demonstrations to oppose what they view as a regression in labor rights. On one occasion, public transport and services were severely disrupted as citizens took to the streets to voice their dissent.

Worker rights concerns

Labor organizations have expressed that the term “flexible working hours” essentially translates to the dismantling of established labor rights, threatening the balance between work and personal life. They argue that the proposed laws would not only increase job insecurity but also legitimize practices that have long been considered violations of labor rights.

Implications for the economy and workers

Despite having emerged from a decade-long financial crisis, Greece still grapples with economic challenges. The unemployment rate has decreased to 8.1 percent, a significant improvement from the peak of 28 percent during the crisis. However, salaries remain low, compelling many Greeks to juggle multiple jobs to manage the rising living costs.

With nearly half of the population struggling to afford basic necessities, the introduction of longer workdays raises concerns about the sustainability of worker well-being. Data shows that one in five Greeks already works over 45 hours a week, the highest rate within the EU.

Government’s stance and public reaction

Labor Minister Niki Kerameus has defended the proposed changes, insisting that the 13-hour workday would be voluntary and not impose undue burdens on workers. She emphasizes that such hours would be limited and require employee consent. However, many remain skeptical of these assurances, given the lack of robust labor inspection traditions in Greece.

Opposition voices, including those from the socialist Pasok party and the New Left party, have condemned the legislation as a dangerous deregulation of labor relations. They argue that it undermines the progress made in securing workers’ rights and threatens to erode the quality of life for many families.

Future outlook and worker protections

As Greece navigates these potential changes in its labor laws, the focus remains on the implications for workers and the economy. Experts warn that the proposed regulations could lead to an increase in workplace accidents and burnout, as they may normalize excessive working hours.

The Greek General Confederation of Labour has voiced strong opposition, stating that the reforms would deepen job insecurity and promote a model of work that lacks necessary protections for employees. As the nation stands at a crossroads, the outcome of this legislation will likely have lasting impacts on the future of work in Greece.