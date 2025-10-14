Greece introduces controversial 13-hour workday amid protests

In a significant shift for its workforce, Greece is on the verge of implementing new labor regulations aimed at enhancing flexibility within the private sector. The proposed changes include the introduction of a 13-hour workday, which, if passed, would position Greece as a pioneer in the European Union for such extended shifts.

This legislation has sparked nationwide protests as workers and unions voice their opposition to what they see as a threat to their rights and well-being.

Proposed changes and their implications

The Greek parliament is scheduled to vote on this contentious bill amid rising tensions and planned demonstrations across the country. The ruling New Democracy party is expected to secure enough votes to pass the legislation despite the strong resistance from labor unions and opposition parties. This move is seen as part of the current government’s broader strategy to cultivate a more flexible labor market, which they argue is essential for addressing the nation’s economic challenges, particularly the declining population and shortage of skilled labor.

Details of the new work structure

The proposed legislation outlines that employees in sectors such as industry, retail, and services could be required to adhere to a new six-day work schedule beginning in July 2024. Under this framework, workers could receive a premium of 40 percent for their sixth day of work. This shift away from the traditional shorter workweeks, which are gaining traction in other parts of Europe, is justified by the government as necessary for boosting productivity.

Public response and labor rights concerns

In response to the proposed changes, Greece has recently experienced its second general strike this month, with unions demanding the withdrawal of the legislation. The strikes have significantly disrupted public transport and services, showcasing the widespread discontent among the workforce. Critics of the new laws, including the public sector union ADEDY, argue that the term flexible working hours effectively translates to the dismantling of the standard eight-hour workday and the erosion of family and social life.

Legislative specifics and potential challenges

The legislation permits employees to work up to 13 hours a day, limited to 37.5 days annually, with a maximum of 48 hours per week averaged over four months. Although the standard 40-hour workweek remains intact, there is an increasing concern that these changes will exacerbate job insecurities and lead to a culture of overwork. Labor Minister Niki Kerameus has emphasized that participation in the extended work schedule would be voluntary, yet unions contend that the lack of robust workplace oversight allows employers to exert undue pressure on employees.

Economic context and worker realities

Greece’s economic landscape has seen significant recovery since the end of its financial crisis, which lasted nearly a decade. The unemployment rate, which peaked at an alarming 28 percent during the crisis, has dropped to around 8.1 percent as of August, indicating a positive trend. However, despite these improvements, wage levels remain some of the lowest in the EU, forcing many individuals to take on multiple jobs to make ends meet, particularly in light of the rising cost of living.

Furthermore, data reveals that nearly 50 percent of Greek households struggle to afford basic necessities, highlighting the disconnect between economic recovery and the actual living conditions of citizens. With one in five Greeks working more than 45 hours weekly, the country holds the highest rate of long working hours within the European Union. Experts warn that the new legislation could legitimize practices that have already been prevalent, leading to worker burnout and increased workplace accidents.

Political implications and future outlook

Supporters of the new legislation, including Minister Kerameus, argue that the changes will invigorate the private sector and enhance employee protection. However, critics, including opposition lawmakers, argue that the deregulation of labor relations threatens job security and undermines the balance between work and personal life. The ongoing debates signify a crucial moment for Greece as it navigates the complexities of labor market reform amidst widespread public dissent.

As Greece prepares for the parliamentary vote, the trajectory of its labor market hangs in the balance, with significant implications for both workers and the economy. The outcome will likely shape the future of work in Greece and could set a precedent for similar moves within the EU.