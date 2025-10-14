Greece plans to introduce a 13-hour workday amidst protests

Greece is on the verge of implementing a groundbreaking labor law that could change the work landscape.

In a significant move that could redefine work norms in Greece, the center-right government is preparing to vote on legislation that may introduce a 13-hour workday for the private sector. This proposal has ignited widespread demonstrations across the country, as unions and opposition parties voice their concerns over the potential implications for workers’ rights and well-being.

The proposed changes to working hours

The impending legislation, set for a parliamentary vote, could see employees in various sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and hospitality, facing longer working hours. If approved, Greece would become the first nation in the European Union to officially adopt a 13-hour workday, raising significant eyebrows among labor advocates and the public alike.

Details of the legislation

According to the new law, employees could be required to work up to 13 hours in a single day, with a cap of 37.5 days per year. The maximum weekly working time would be set at 48 hours, averaged over a four-month period, with an allowance for up to 150 hours of overtime. While the traditional 40-hour workweek remains the standard, the legislation aims to offer additional compensation for overtime, providing a 40 percent bonus on regular wages.

Labor Minister Niki Kerameus has emphasized that the extended hours are intended to be voluntary, asserting that no worker can be forced into overtime. However, this assurance has been met with skepticism, as critics argue that the power dynamics in the workplace heavily favor employers, particularly in a country with limited oversight on labor regulations.

Public response and labor unrest

The proposed changes have sparked significant backlash, culminating in a nationwide general strike, marking the second such event this month. Public transport and services were largely disrupted as unions rallied against what they deem a harmful shift in labor relations. The public sector union ADEDY described the notion of flexible working hours as a cover for the potential exploitation of workers, threatening the fabric of family and social life.

Concerns over economic implications

Supporters of the legislation argue that enhancing flexibility is necessary in light of Greece’s demographic challenges, including an aging population and a critical shortage of skilled labor. Since the economic crisis that began in 2009, the nation has seen an uptick in economic activity, with the unemployment rate falling to 8.1 percent as of, down from a staggering 28 percent during the crisis.

Nevertheless, many Greeks continue to grapple with low wages, which force them to take on multiple jobs to manage the rising cost of living, particularly in terms of steep housing expenses. A recent report by the European Committee of Social Rights highlighted that nearly half of Greek households struggle to afford basic necessities, underlining the disparity in purchasing power within the EU.

Future of labor rights in Greece

As the government pushes forward with this transformative legislation, labor market experts warn that it could legitimize existing practices of overwork and neglect of workers’ rights. Critics, including members of the opposition, have voiced that this proposal undermines job security and threatens to disrupt the delicate balance between work and personal life.

The debate surrounding the 13-hour workday has drawn sharp criticism, with lawmakers from various parties condemning the government’s approach as regressive. Efi Achtsioglou from the New Left party called the discussion of such a bill in 2025 unacceptable, emphasizing the need for a more humane approach to labor relations.

As this legislation looms, it remains to be seen how the proposed changes will affect Greece’s labor landscape and whether the government will heed the concerns raised by unions and the public. The ongoing protests serve as a stark reminder of the need for a balanced approach to labor rights and economic growth.