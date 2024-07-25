Konecta Romania recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for 2024

Konecta Romania recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for 2024

(Adnkronos) – BUCHAREST, ROMANIA – – 25 July 2024 – Konecta Romania, a leader in customer experience management and outsourcing services, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work, for the fourth time.

Konecta Romania's commitment to HR excellence is reflected in its strategic initiatives and core values that emphasize the importance of a supportive, growth-oriented, and inclusive work environment. The company prioritizes work-life balance through policies like flexible working hours, remote work options, and generous paid time off, ensuring that employees can maintain a healthy equilibrium between their professional and personal lives.

In a statement from Alessandro Pinto, Country Manager Konecta Romania, he said: "Receiving the BEST PLACE TO WORK certification for the fourth time has given us great satisfaction and is a testament to the exceptional commitment of our team. This certification highlights our dedication to the well-being and professional development of our employees. I am proud of our collective achievements and remain committed to leading initiatives that continuously improve our corporate culture, ensuring that Konecta Romania remains an excellent workplace for all our employees."

Laura Dragomir, Operational Unit Manager Konecta Romania, shares her insights into the company's exceptional workplace environment – "Over the past years, we have implemented comprehensive strategies that prioritize employee satisfaction, professional growth, and innovation. Our approach to smart work models and robust support systems has been instrumental in achieving this accolade. This award is a clear indication that our efforts to build a resilient and forward-thinking organization have resonated well with our team."

Konecta Romania's dedication to fostering a positive and innovative workplace culture, along with its commitment to social and environmental causes, has solidified its reputation as a leading employer in the industry. This recognition as one of the Best Places to Work is a testament to the company's efforts in ensuring a supportive and enriching work environment for its employees.

About Konecta:

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process outsourcing, with 130,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 26 countries.

For more information about the certification program, please visit

LinkedIn :

Twitter:

Facebook :