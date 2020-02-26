Dopo essere sparita per quasi dieci anni, la cantante gallese Duffy ha spiegato i motivi della sua assenza tramite il suo unico post pubblicato su Instagram. La pop star, il cui ultimo album risale al 2010, ha raccontato di essersi isolata in seguito ad un episodio di violenza di cui sarebbe stata vittima.

Aimee Anne Duffy, questo il suo nome completo, doveva la sua fama al disco Rockferry uscito nel 2008. In seguito a questo ne realizzò soltanto un altro intitolato Endlessly e uscito due anni dopo. Dopodiché di lei non si seppe più nulla, se non che nel 2015 partecipò al film Legend. Un periodo di assenza di cui il 25 febbraio 2020 ha voluto fornire i motivi esternando un episodio del suo passato.

Dopo anni di silenzio, Duffy ha affermato di essere finalmente riuscita a parlare del dramma vissuto durante l’estate 2019, quando un giornalista è riuscito a contattarla.

“La verità è che, per favore, fidatevi di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, sono stata stuprata, drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni“.

Parole choc di cui non ha fornito ulteriori dettagli relativi a quando la vicenda ha avuto luogo e in che contesto. Per questo è uscita dalla scena pubblica e ha deciso di abbandonare la musica, perché “non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi“. Si è infatti chiesta come sarebbe stato possibile cantare con un cuore spezzato che lentamente si è rotto.

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

