Lutto in casa Chiara Ferragni, è morta nonna Maria. La donna si trovava in ospedale da tre settimane. L’influencer la ricorda omaggiandola con un post e una serie di scatti della famiglia al completo. “La prima foto è la mia preferita” scrive Chiara. “Quattro generazioni insieme”. Successivamente ricorda l’emozione di aver visto nonna Maria con Leo tra le braccia: “Non era certo che avresti mai potuto incontrarlo visto che ti sei ammalato così tanto mentre ero ancora incinta. Ricordo di averti visto mentre lo tenevi e che mi sentivo così emozionata che quasi non riuscivo a trattenere le lacrime (e mia sorella Vale nemmeno. Ecco perché è stato il mio ultimo regalo per te l’altro giorno in ospedale, sperando che ti facesse sentire meglio pensando a tutte le persone che ti amano”.

“Dopo aver combattuto per settimane da donna forte che sei sempre stata”, continua Chiara Ferragni -, “nonna Maria si è spenta”.

E ancora: “Tutti i nostri cuori sono spezzati e già ci manchi così tanto ed è persino difficile parlarne o parlare di te. Forse in questo periodo diffuso hai pensato che fosse meglio diventare il nostro angelo e proteggerci da lassù. Lo spero davvero”,

Infine Chiara ha un pensiero per il dolore di sua madre: “Ciò che mi spezza davvero il cuore è pensare a mia mamma in questo momento perdere la sua amata madre in un momento in cui non sono ammessi nemmeno i funerali regolari. Vederli insieme in ospedale nelle ultime tre settimane mi ha fatto capire ancora una volta quanto l’amore, la famiglia e la salute siano le uniche cose che contano davvero. Mia mamma è la persona più umana che conosca e so nonna quanto sei orgogliosa di lei ogni giorno.

Tienici d’occhio e grazie per i migliori ricordi, ti ameremo per sempre…”.

The first photo of this slideshow is my favorite of our four generations together: Leo was barely 2 months old and I remember how beautiful It was to see him with you grandma, while it was unclear you’d ever be able to meet him since you got so sick while I was still pregnant. I remember watching you holding him and feeling so emotional I almost couldn’t keep my tears (and my sister Vale couldn’t ❤️). That’s why It was my last present to you the other day at the hospital, hoping it would make you feel better thinking about all the people that love you. Last night, after fighting for weeks like the strong woman you’ve always been, you decided It was time to go. And all our hearts are broken and we already miss you so much and It’s even hard to talk about it, or talk about you. Maybe in this diffucult time you thought it was better becoming our angel and protecting us from up there. I really hope so. What really breaks my heart is thinking about my mum right now losing her beloved mother in a time when not even regular funerals are allowed. Seeing them together at the hospital in these past three weeks made me realize once again how love, family and health are the only things that really matter. My mum is the most human person I know and I know grandma how proud you are of her everyday. Keep an eye on all of us and thanks for the best memories, we love you forever ❤️

