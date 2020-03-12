Tom Hanks e sua moglie si aggiungono ai migliaia di positivi al Coronavirus. A dichiararlo è la stessa star di Hollywood tramite un post su Twitter e Instagram.

Durante una vacanza con la moglie Rita Wilson l’attore di Hollywood Tom Hanks è risultato positivo al Coronavirus. La coppia si è sottoposta ai test dopo giorni in cui sembravano accusare diversi malori, che hanno finito per confermare i timori della celebrità.

“Io e Rita siamo qui in Australia. Ci sentivamo un po’ stanchi, come se avessimo un’influenza, e avevamo un po’ di dolori. Rita aveva dei brividi che venivano e se ne andavano. Un po’ di febbre inoltre. Per fare le cose nel modo giusto, come bisogna fare ora nel mondo, ci hanno fatto il test per il Coronavirus e siamo stati trovati positivi” ha raccontato il Premio Oscar.

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!

