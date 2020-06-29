Meghan Markle e il principe Harry avrebbero firmato un contratto milionario con la Harry Walker Agency per tenere discorsi in pubblico
Il principe Harry e la consorte Meghan Markle sembrano aver trovato un nuovo lavoro. Stando a quanto pubblicato dal “Los Angeles Times”, la coppia avrebbe infatti recentemente firmato un contratto con la Harry Walker Agency. Si tratta nel dettaglio di un’agenzia prestigiosa, che annovera tra suoi clienti personaggi del calibro di Bill Clinton, Barack e Michelle Obama e Whoopi Goldberg.
L’agenzia si occupa di fornire volti noti per realizzare discorsi che possano essere d’ispirazione alle persone. Pare che un servizio di Meghan e Harry possa arrivare a costare anche un milione di dollari… Cifra che consentirebbero dunque alla coppia di mantenersi più che degnamente dopo lo stacco dalla casa reale inglese. Uno degli argomenti che i duchi del Sussex potrebbero affrontare al meglio è quello relativo al razzismo e alla discriminazione, da sempre del resto molto caro alla ex attrice statunitense.
