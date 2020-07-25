Anna Camp confessa sul suo Instagram di aver avuto il coronavirus.
Il coronavirus continua a fare paura. Il virus, nonostante in Italia il numero dei contagiati e delle vittime, stia sensibilmente diminuendo, nel resto del mondo continua a mietere vittime. Tra queste, anche Anna Camp. La celebre attrice della serie tv “True Blood” ha dichiarato, attraverso un lungo post sul suo profilo Instagram, di aver contratto il virus l’unica volta in cui non indossava la mascherina.
Chiaro segnale, questo, che l’accessorio sanitario ha un’importanza primaria per la prevenzione. “Ho sentito che era mia responsabilità dirvi che ho preso il Covid-19”, ha esordito l’attrice sui social. “Ho sempre usato disinfettante per l emani e la mascherina e solo una volta non l’ho indossata in pubblico… e ho preso il coronavirus“.
Il post di Anna Camp
L’attrice di Glee e di How I met your mother, tramite le sue parole, ha cercato di sensibilizzare fortemente i suoi fan a seguire attentamente le regole e i protocolli sanitari. “La gente dice che è come avere l’influenza, ma io ho avuto l’influenza, e non ha niente a che fare. Sono stata malissimo per tre settimane. Il panico di contrarre un virus che è praticamente non trattabile ed è così nuovo che nessuno ne conosce i danni a lungo termine al sistema immunitario è incredibilmente stressante.
Perdere completamente il senso dell’olfatto e del gusto senza sapere quando o anche se ritorneranno è estremamente disorientante. Sto ricominciando ad annusare adesso circa il 30 percento di come facevo prima. Altri sintomi persistenti sono (un mese dopo) vertigini, estrema stanchezza, mal di stomaco, nausea, vomito e febbre. Sono fortunato. Perché non sono morta. Ma molte persone lo sono…”.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️
Un post condiviso da Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) in data: 21 Lug 2020 alle ore 11:23 PDT