Anna Camp confessa sul suo Instagram di aver avuto il coronavirus.

Il coronavirus continua a fare paura. Il virus, nonostante in Italia il numero dei contagiati e delle vittime, stia sensibilmente diminuendo, nel resto del mondo continua a mietere vittime. Tra queste, anche Anna Camp. La celebre attrice della serie tv “True Blood” ha dichiarato, attraverso un lungo post sul suo profilo Instagram, di aver contratto il virus l’unica volta in cui non indossava la mascherina.

Chiaro segnale, questo, che l’accessorio sanitario ha un’importanza primaria per la prevenzione. “Ho sentito che era mia responsabilità dirvi che ho preso il Covid-19”, ha esordito l’attrice sui social. “Ho sempre usato disinfettante per l emani e la mascherina e solo una volta non l’ho indossata in pubblico… e ho preso il coronavirus“.

Il post di Anna Camp

L’attrice di Glee e di How I met your mother, tramite le sue parole, ha cercato di sensibilizzare fortemente i suoi fan a seguire attentamente le regole e i protocolli sanitari. “La gente dice che è come avere l’influenza, ma io ho avuto l’influenza, e non ha niente a che fare. Sono stata malissimo per tre settimane. Il panico di contrarre un virus che è praticamente non trattabile ed è così nuovo che nessuno ne conosce i danni a lungo termine al sistema immunitario è incredibilmente stressante.

Perdere completamente il senso dell’olfatto e del gusto senza sapere quando o anche se ritorneranno è estremamente disorientante. Sto ricominciando ad annusare adesso circa il 30 percento di come facevo prima. Altri sintomi persistenti sono (un mese dopo) vertigini, estrema stanchezza, mal di stomaco, nausea, vomito e febbre. Sono fortunato. Perché non sono morta. Ma molte persone lo sono…”.