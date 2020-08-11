Alyssa Milano ha mostrato i capelli persi dopo aver avuto in Covid-19.
Alyssa Milano mostra i capelli persi a causa del Covid-19, in un video che ha voluto condividere su Twitter. “Ecco cosa fa il Covid-19 ai tuoi capelli. Prendete questa malattia seriamente per favore!!” ha spiegato l’attrice americana, famosa per il suo ruolo di Phoebe nella serie tv “Streghe”.
La donna ha voluto condividere con tutti i suoi follower la sua terribile esperienza.
Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler pic.twitter.com/H0wCmzYswV
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020
Alyssa Milano ha già pubblicato una foto in cui appare con la mascherina dell’ossigeno, spiegando che era lei il 2 aprile, dopo essere stata male per due settimane.
“Non mi ero mai sentita così male. Dolore ovunque. Perdita di olfatto. Sentivo come se un grosso elefante si fosse seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Non riuscivo a mangiare. Ho perso 4 kg in due settimane. Mi sentivo confusa. Avevo una febbre lieve. E un mal di testa orribile. Praticamente avevo ogni sintomo del Covid. Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test ed entrambi sono risultati negativi.
Quando ho iniziato a sentirmi un po’ meglio ho fatto il test degli anticorpi. Positivo” ha scritto l’attrice.
Alyssa Milano si è lamentata della poca affidabilità dei test con il metodo del prelievo dal dito. La donna ha 47 anni, ha due figli, e ha voluto sottolineare che solo con il terzo test, attraverso il potere del sangue, il risultato è stato positivo.
La donna ha spiegato di non fidarsi dei test in commercio e di prendere sul serio la malattia e le conseguenze che ha nel tempo. Nel video ha mostrato come, pettinandosi, perde tantissimi capelli. “Proteggetevi, detergete sempre le mani, indossate la mascherina e mantenete la distanza di sicurezza. Vorrei che nessuno provasse quello che ho provato io” ha concluso l’attrice.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Un post condiviso da Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) in data: 5 Ago 2020 alle ore 12:42 PDT