Alyssa Milano ha mostrato i capelli persi dopo aver avuto in Covid-19.

Alyssa Milano mostra i capelli persi a causa del Covid-19, in un video che ha voluto condividere su Twitter. “Ecco cosa fa il Covid-19 ai tuoi capelli. Prendete questa malattia seriamente per favore!!” ha spiegato l’attrice americana, famosa per il suo ruolo di Phoebe nella serie tv “Streghe”.

La donna ha voluto condividere con tutti i suoi follower la sua terribile esperienza.

Alyssa Milano mostra i capelli persi

Alyssa Milano ha già pubblicato una foto in cui appare con la mascherina dell’ossigeno, spiegando che era lei il 2 aprile, dopo essere stata male per due settimane.

“Non mi ero mai sentita così male. Dolore ovunque. Perdita di olfatto. Sentivo come se un grosso elefante si fosse seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Non riuscivo a mangiare. Ho perso 4 kg in due settimane. Mi sentivo confusa. Avevo una febbre lieve. E un mal di testa orribile. Praticamente avevo ogni sintomo del Covid. Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test ed entrambi sono risultati negativi.

Quando ho iniziato a sentirmi un po’ meglio ho fatto il test degli anticorpi. Positivo” ha scritto l’attrice.





Alyssa Milano si è lamentata della poca affidabilità dei test con il metodo del prelievo dal dito. La donna ha 47 anni, ha due figli, e ha voluto sottolineare che solo con il terzo test, attraverso il potere del sangue, il risultato è stato positivo.

La donna ha spiegato di non fidarsi dei test in commercio e di prendere sul serio la malattia e le conseguenze che ha nel tempo. Nel video ha mostrato come, pettinandosi, perde tantissimi capelli. “Proteggetevi, detergete sempre le mani, indossate la mascherina e mantenete la distanza di sicurezza. Vorrei che nessuno provasse quello che ho provato io” ha concluso l’attrice.