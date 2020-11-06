Addio all’attore Geoffrey Palmer. Era noto aver recitato in un film di 007 e nella serie tv Doctor Who.
Geoffrey Palmer è morto il 5 novembre del 2020 all’età di 93 anni. Era noto per aver recitato nel film di 007 – Il domani non muore mai e nella serie TV “Doctor Who”.
We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned 💙💙 https://t.co/6bH1uJLceI pic.twitter.com/4lmX9McNIC
— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 6, 2020
Addio a Geoffrey Palmer
Aveva 93 anni il noto attore Geoffrey Palmer che si è spento il giorno 5 novembre nella sua abitazione. L’attore che ha recitato nella serie TV “Doctor Who” e in “007 – Il domani non muore mai”, ha lasciato la moglie Sally Green e due figli.
La carriera di Palmer è stata piena di successi, specie nelle serie televisive e in sitcom popolari.
Oltre ad aver recitato in tre episodi della serie Doctor Who, ha preso anche parte a “As Time Goes By” e “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin”. Moltissimi i saluti sui social per il noto attore ad iniziare dal cast di “Doctor Who” che ha voluto dargli l’ultimo saluto.
Il noto attore è stato ricordato anche dall’attrice Annette Badland: “Era un attore così talentuoso ed una compagnia estremamente piacevole. Abbiamo lavorato insieme diverse volte, abbiamo riso molto ed è stato sempre gentile e generoso.
Sono molto rattristata”.
Un tributo è arrivato anche dal comico Eddie Izzard: “È molto triste apprendere che Geoffrey Palmer ci ha lasciati. Ero molto entusiasta di averlo conosciuto una volta e poi ho avuto l’onore di recitare con lui nel film Lost Christmas”.
RIP GEOFFREY PALMER. He was such a gifted actor and enormously good company. We worked together several times, laughed a lot and he was kind and generous. I am much saddened. Love to his family. Sleep well Mr Palmer.
— Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) November 6, 2020
Very sad to hear that Geoffrey Palmer has left us. I was very excited to meet him once and then had the honour to act with him in the film Lost Christmas. His work will stay with us and through that he can live on forever. Good work Sir. Rest in peace https://t.co/lBgKN5rttr
— Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) November 6, 2020