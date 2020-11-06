Addio all’attore Geoffrey Palmer. Era noto aver recitato in un film di 007 e nella serie tv Doctor Who.

Geoffrey Palmer è morto il 5 novembre del 2020 all’età di 93 anni. Era noto per aver recitato nel film di 007 – Il domani non muore mai e nella serie TV “Doctor Who”.

We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned 💙💙 https://t.co/6bH1uJLceI pic.twitter.com/4lmX9McNIC — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 6, 2020

Addio a Geoffrey Palmer

Aveva 93 anni il noto attore Geoffrey Palmer che si è spento il giorno 5 novembre nella sua abitazione. L’attore che ha recitato nella serie TV “Doctor Who” e in “007 – Il domani non muore mai”, ha lasciato la moglie Sally Green e due figli.

La carriera di Palmer è stata piena di successi, specie nelle serie televisive e in sitcom popolari.

Oltre ad aver recitato in tre episodi della serie Doctor Who, ha preso anche parte a “As Time Goes By” e “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin”. Moltissimi i saluti sui social per il noto attore ad iniziare dal cast di “Doctor Who” che ha voluto dargli l’ultimo saluto.

Il noto attore è stato ricordato anche dall’attrice Annette Badland: “Era un attore così talentuoso ed una compagnia estremamente piacevole. Abbiamo lavorato insieme diverse volte, abbiamo riso molto ed è stato sempre gentile e generoso.

Sono molto rattristata”.

Un tributo è arrivato anche dal comico Eddie Izzard: “È molto triste apprendere che Geoffrey Palmer ci ha lasciati. Ero molto entusiasta di averlo conosciuto una volta e poi ho avuto l’onore di recitare con lui nel film Lost Christmas”.

RIP GEOFFREY PALMER. He was such a gifted actor and enormously good company. We worked together several times, laughed a lot and he was kind and generous. I am much saddened. Love to his family. Sleep well Mr Palmer. — Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) November 6, 2020