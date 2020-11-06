×
Addio a Geoffrey Palmer, noto per 007 e Doctor Who

Addio all’attore Geoffrey Palmer. Era noto aver recitato in un film di 007 e nella serie tv Doctor Who.

Geoffrey Palmer è morto il 5 novembre del 2020 all’età di 93 anni. Era noto per aver recitato nel film di 007 – Il domani non muore mai e nella serie TV “Doctor Who”.

Aveva 93 anni il noto attore Geoffrey Palmer che si è spento il giorno 5 novembre nella sua abitazione. L’attore che ha recitato nella serie TV “Doctor Who” e in “007 – Il domani non muore mai”, ha lasciato la moglie Sally Green e due figli.

La carriera di Palmer è stata piena di successi, specie nelle serie televisive e in sitcom popolari.

Oltre ad aver recitato in tre episodi della serie Doctor Who, ha preso anche parte a “As Time Goes By” e “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin”. Moltissimi i saluti sui social per il noto attore ad iniziare dal cast di “Doctor Who” che ha voluto dargli l’ultimo saluto.

Il noto attore è stato ricordato anche dall’attrice Annette Badland: “Era un attore così talentuoso ed una compagnia estremamente piacevole. Abbiamo lavorato insieme diverse volte, abbiamo riso molto ed è stato sempre gentile e generoso.

Sono molto rattristata”.

Un tributo è arrivato anche dal comico Eddie Izzard: “È molto triste apprendere che Geoffrey Palmer ci ha lasciati. Ero molto entusiasta di averlo conosciuto una volta e poi ho avuto l’onore di recitare con lui nel film Lost Christmas”.

Valentina Mericio

Classe 1989, laureata in Lingue per il turismo e il commercio internazionale, gestisce il blog musicale "432 hertz" e collabora con diversi magazine.


© Riproduzione riservata
