Sono state rilasciate le nomination degli Oscar 2021, cerimonia che si terrà il 26 aprile a Los Angeles
Ecco l’elenco di tutti i film protagonisti della prossima 93sima edizione degli Oscar. Vediamo i premi più importanti.
Miglior film
- The father
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Una donna promettente
- Sound of metal
- Processo ai Chicago 7
Miglior regia
- Another round (Thomas Vinterberg)
- Mank (David Fincher)
- Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
- Nomandland (Cloè Zhao)
- Una donna promettente (Emerald Fennel)
Miglior attor protagonista
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The united states vs Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirbi (Pieces of woman)
- Frances Mc Dormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mullingan (Una donna promettente)
Migliore attore non protagonista
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Il processo ai Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (Quella notte a Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Migliore attrice non protagonista
- Marija Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Yoon Yeo-jeong (Minari)
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Emerald Fennell (Una donna promettente)
- Darius Marder, Abraham Marder e Derek Cianfrance (Sound of Metal)
- Aaron Sorkin (Il processo ai Chicago 7)
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- Ramin Bahrani (La tigre bianca)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat – Seguito di film cinema)
- Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller (The Father)
- Kemp Powers (Quella notte a Miami)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Miglior film internazionale
- Un altro giro (Druk), regia di Thomas Vinterberg (Danimarca)
- Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alenxander Nanau (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)
- Quo vadis, Aida?, regia di Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia ed Erzegovina)
- Shàonián de nǐ, regia di Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)
Miglior film d’animazione
- Onward
- Soul
- Over the moon
- Wolfwalkers
- Shaun vita da pecora. Farmaggedon – il film