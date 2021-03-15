×
Nomination agli Oscar 2021: ecco tutti i film

Sono state rilasciate le nomination degli Oscar 2021, cerimonia che si terrà il 26 aprile a Los Angeles

Ecco l’elenco di tutti i film protagonisti della prossima 93sima edizione degli Oscar. Vediamo i premi più importanti.

Miglior film

  • The father
  • Judas and the black messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Una donna promettente
  • Sound of metal
  • Processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior regia

  • Another round (Thomas Vinterberg)
  • Mank (David Fincher)
  • Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
  • Nomandland (Cloè Zhao)
  • Una donna promettente (Emerald Fennel)

Miglior attor protagonista

  • Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
  • Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
  • Gary Oldman (Mank)
  • Steven Yeun (Minari)

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
  • Andra Day (The united states vs Billie Holiday)
  • Vanessa Kirbi (Pieces of woman)
  • Frances Mc Dormand (Nomadland)
  • Carey Mullingan (Una donna promettente)

Migliore attore non protagonista

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (Il processo ai Chicago 7)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (Quella notte a Miami)
  • Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
  • Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Migliore attrice non protagonista

  • Marija Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm)
  • Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
  • Olivia Colman (The Father)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
  • Yoon Yeo-jeong (Minari)

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

  • Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
  • Emerald Fennell (Una donna promettente)
  • Darius Marder, Abraham Marder e Derek Cianfrance (Sound of Metal)
  • Aaron Sorkin (Il processo ai Chicago 7)

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

  • Ramin Bahrani (La tigre bianca)
  • Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat – Seguito di film cinema)
  • Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller (The Father)
  • Kemp Powers (Quella notte a Miami)
  • Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Miglior film internazionale

  • Un altro giro (Druk), regia di Thomas Vinterberg (Danimarca)
  • Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alenxander Nanau (Romania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)
  • Quo vadis, Aida?, regia di Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia ed Erzegovina)
  • Shàonián de nǐ, regia di Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Onward
  • Soul
  • Over the moon
  • Wolfwalkers
  • Shaun vita da pecora. Farmaggedon – il film
Ascanio Bonelli

Sono esperto di Cinema e curo la sezione "cinema" di Notizie.it. Mi sono laureato al Dams di Bologna e tratto di film quasi ogni giorno tra il mio canale youtube "Il signor Arkadin" e il mio blog personale "Le follie di Spyke". Ho avuto qualche esperienza di set indipendente, soprattutto in veste di soggettista e sceneggiatore.


Contatti:
