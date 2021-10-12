Lutto per Italia 1: è venuta a mancare un’amatissima attrice di serie TV

La popolare emittente televisiva Mediaset saluta una delle sue grandi protagoniste degli anni novanta

Il mondo della televisione, e specialmente l’emittente nostrana Italia 1, è in queste ore in lutto. Si è infatti spenta all’età di 87 anni l’attrice Cynthia Harris, nota specialmente per aver partecipato alla serie tv Innamorati Pazzi, andata in onda per anni su nostro Canale 6.

La donna era da tempo malata e il suo decesso è avvenuto il 3 ottobre scorso, ma i familiari hanno voluto aspettare qualche giorno prima di diramare la notizia.

#RIP Cynthia Harris, great as the Dutchess of Windsor in ‘Edward & Mrs. Simpson’ and as Paul Reiser’s mom in @madaboutyoutv. “The only thing I ever wanted for my birthday from the time I was old enough to speak was, ‘I’d like to go see a play,'” she said. https://t.co/yUoryih9TY — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) October 6, 2021

Cynthia Harris scomparsa a 87 anni

Piangono la sua scomparsa il compagno Nathan Silverstein, l’assistente di sempre Terrence Mintern, il fratello Matthew, la cognata Maryhane e i suoi nipoti. Cynthia Harris, amatissima attrice di Italia 1, era nata a New York il 13 agosto 1942. Oltre all’iconica sit-com degli anni 90, l’interprete statunitense ha preso parte a molte altre produzioni nel corso degli anni.

Actress Cynthia Harris famously played Sylvia Buchman in the sitcom “Mad About You,” which originally ran from 1992 to 1999. https://t.co/hslmIueRtI — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 7, 2021

Ricordiamo ad esempio Archie Bunker’s Place e All My Children, oltre al dramma britannico Edward and Mrs. Simpson, che le ha regalato anche una nomination ai BAFTA Award del 1979. Cynthia è spesso apparsa anche sul grande schermo, dove ha recitato in Reuben, Reuben e Tre scapoli e un bebè, nonché in Aiuto, mi sono persa a New York.