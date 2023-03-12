Roma, 12 mar. (Adnkronos) – "Anziché fare la guerra alle ong, questo governo dovrebbe chiedere una Mare nostrum europea". Così la neo segretaria del Pd, Elly Schlein, ospite di 'Mezz'ora in più' su Rai3.
Home > Flash news > Migranti: Schlein, 'anziché guerra a Ong governo chieda Mare Nost...
Migranti: Schlein, 'anziché guerra a Ong governo chieda Mare Nostrum Ue'
Roma, 12 mar. (Adnkronos) - "Anziché fare la guerra alle ong, questo governo dovrebbe chiedere una Mare nostrum europea". Così la neo segretaria del Pd, Elly Schlein, ospite di 'Mezz'ora in più' su Rai3....