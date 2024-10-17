Buenos Aires, 17 ott. (askanews) – Candele e fan in lacrime fuori dall’hotel di Buenos Aires in cui è morto Liam Payne, ex membro dei One Direction. Il 31enne è caduto dal terzo piano, c’è una inchiesta in corso per chiarire le cause.
Omaggio dei fan dei One Direction all'hotel in cui è morto Liam Payne
