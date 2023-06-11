Pd: Schlein a Bersani, 'bentornato!'**

Roma, 11 giu. (Adnkronos) – "Grazie Pierluigi. È stata un’emozione oggi, da Segretaria del Pd, sentir dire queste parole da quello che è stato il mio primo Segretario. Bentornato!". Così Elly Schlein su Instgram.
