Molte persone sono morte mentre oltre un centinaio sono rimaste ferite quando un treno passeggeri ha deragliato nell’India orientale. La tragedia si è consumata nella giornata di venerdì 2 giugno.

#Odisha| The Shalimar-Chennai Central #Coromandel Express train collided with a goods train near #Bahanaga station in #Balasore.

Many are feared critically injured in the accident. Rescue operations launched and @NDRFHQ on spot.#IADN pic.twitter.com/HoZRO5UQLX

