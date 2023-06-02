Home > Esteri > Tragedia in India, treno passeggeri deraglia uccidendo decine di persone: alm...

Tragedia in India, treno passeggeri deraglia uccidendo decine di persone: almeno 179 feriti

Treno passeggeri deragliato in India

Un treno passeggeri ha deragliato in India orientale causando la morte di diverse persone e il ferimento di almeno 300 viaggiatori.

Pubblicato il

© Riproduzione riservata

Molte persone sono morte mentre oltre un centinaio sono rimaste ferite quando un treno passeggeri ha deragliato nell’India orientale. La tragedia si è consumata nella giornata di venerdì 2 giugno.