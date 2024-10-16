Ue-Paesi del Golfo, Charles Michel con premier Kuwait e Oman

Bruxelles, 16 ott. (askanews) – Alla vigilia del vertice del Consiglio Europeo dedicato all’immigrazione, il presidente uscente del Consiglio, il belga Charles Michel, inaugura il Summit Ue-paesi del Golfo a Bruxelles incontrando il premier del Kuwait Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah e il vicepremier dell’Oman, Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik. Presenti a Bruxelles anche i rappresentanti di Bahrain, Qatar, Arabia Saudita e Emirati Arabi Uniti, per parlare dei conflitti in Medio Oriente e in Ucraina.