Milano, 14 ott. (Adnkronos) – "Le infrastrutture sono più sostenibili ed efficienti se condivise. È particolarmente importante considerando che l’industria delle telecomunicazioni in Italia è sotto pressione economica. Avere un modello infrastrutturale neutrale ed efficiente di infrastrutture condivise è fondamentale e abilita gli investimenti". Lo ha affermato oggi il direttore generale di Inwit, Diego Galli, intervenendo all'edizione 2025 del Digital Innovation Forum.
ComoLake, Galli (Inwit): "Infrastrutture più sostenibili ed efficienti se condivise"
