PPD Global earns the Best Place to Work certification in Romania for 2024

(Adnkronos) - BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - - 26 June 2024 - PPD Global, one of the leading premium beverage distribution groups in Central and Southeastern Europe, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Romania for 2024.PPD Global received outstanding scores with excellent rating...

(Adnkronos) – BUCHAREST, ROMANIA – – 26 June 2024 – PPD Global, one of the leading premium beverage distribution groups in Central and Southeastern Europe, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Romania for 2024.

PPD Global received outstanding scores with excellent ratings across several aspects of the workplace including leadership, HR Practices, teamwork and relationships and employee engagement. This achievement is particularly remarkable as it was earned with the participation of 100% of the employees in the certification assessment. The evaluation also revealed that an impressive 96% of the employees consider PPD Global in Romania as a great place to work.

Alexandru Frangopol, General Manager for Romania at PPD Global, said "Being acknowledged as a best place to work in Romania is a strong validation that our company values are deeply embedded principles guiding our daily operations. Our 'People First' approach is evident in our actions and is genuinely valued by our colleagues. The energy, passion, and commitment in our daily work as well as the desire to be the best and to stay number 1, are indisputable proofs that we feel we are part of a family, the Photiades family,"

Elena Popa, HR Manager for Romania at PPD Global, commented as well about this achievement "We highly value our people's well-being, and this shows in the trust and commitment of our employees, in our company culture and the feeling of belonging we managed to build over time. We encourage a working environment where every employee feels valued, listened to, and supported. At PPD Global, we are not just co-workers, we are friends and support each other. For us, 'People First' is not just a slogan, it's a reality we live every day, and the best place to work certification is a reflection of this,"

The Best Places to Work assessment is one of the world's most widely used model to understand employee perceptions about their workplace. The Best Places to Work certification accreditation denotes the voice of employees and demonstrates that you are an "Employer of Choice." The coveted certification is awarded to the organizations that have best in the class people practices and provide outstanding employee experiences.

For more information, please visit