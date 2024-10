Barbara D'Urso shines on Ballando con le stelle, a highly anticipated and desired event, thanks to Milly Carlucci's determined and affectionate support. Their on-screen presence creates an extraordinary result, fueled by a fiery exchange with Selvaggia Lucarelli. In just 20 minutes of entertainment, labeled by some as trash and others as excessively expensive, an electrifying atmosphere captivates the audience. Milly Carlucci, facing moments of anxiety, battles behind the scenes with a legal team, as confirmed by Lucarelli