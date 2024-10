Amadeus's "Chissà Chi è" transmission struggles to take off, with the latest episode reaching 537,000 viewers and a 2.7% share. Surprisingly modest results considering Fabio Fazio's success on Nove. Selvaggia Lucarelli's analysis highlights Stefano De Martino's path in Rai compared to Amadeus's limited results. Lucarelli criticizes Amadeus's Instagram tutorial on how to tune in to Nove, humorously noting how older people may feel more comfortable on Instagram than changing channels with a remote control. Lucarelli's analysis reveals Amadeus's attitude. Having achieved success with "Affari tuoi" and the Sanremo Festival, he felt invincible. The decision to join Discovery, presented as an attempt to innovate, is seen as an attempt to emulate Fazio or Crozza's popularity, almost saying, "Who loves me, follows me." His belief that the audience was more attached to him than the formats led to a miscalculation. Realizing that content can attract more than his popularity, Amadeus sought a new strategy by offering a tutorial to teach the elderly how to change channels on the remote control. Fazio's intervention also had a nostalgic tone, with the host often approached by older women at the supermarket, asking when his show on Nove will start, to which he responds that it is already on air and offers to explain how to find the channel. Thus, we discovered that Amadeus, like a priest collecting donations from the faithful, primarily targets the elderly. Once he has won their favor, he could reach 20% viewership. However, his main goal in joining Discovery is to test new ideas, not just for the €10 million he will earn over four years, along with other artistic benefits. Meanwhile, Rai is pleased. They observe Amadeus from afar, with the same joy as someone who, after a breakup, sees their ex-girlfriend joining an unlikely partner. And they find satisfaction in the new host, Stefano De Martino, who, despite a slow start, has gained momentum and not only achieves record ratings but also helps Rai achieve something that has been missing for a long time: bringing forth a young, talented, and captivating figure who could become a pillar of the new generation