L’episodio è avvenuto a Giffnock, in Scozia. Una guardia giurata ha riparato un cane dalla pioggia col suo ombrello, fuori da un supermarket appartenente alla catena Morrisons. L’uomo è divenuto immediatamente popolare sui social per il suo gesto d’altruismo.

Numerosi i commenti di stima e ammirazione per il signor Ethan Dearman (questo il nome dell’uomo) su Twitter. Molti tra gli utenti lo hanno definito un eroe. Lo stesso Ethan ha condiviso il tweet con la seguente frase: “Sembra che oggi abbia fatto felici molte persone”.

Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’ pic.twitter.com/B9CPWI7u5Q

Ma la storia non finisce qui. Un filmaker di nome David Cherry ha riconosciuto il suo cane dalla foto postata su Twitter. L’animale risulta chiamarsi Freddie. David ha commentato tramite un tweet: “Sensazioni positive nella nostra comunità.

Le persone che si aiutano a vicenda”. Il signor Cherry si è mostrato essere molto felice di quanto accaduto, aggiungendo che sia “bello vedere cose belle”.

Our dog Freddie has went viral after kind security man put up his umbrella for Freddie when it started raining at the Morrisons near my parents house. Good community vibes. People looking out for each other. He’s always nice to my Dad and brother, it’s nice to hear nice things 😊 https://t.co/VhBAjVSYln

— David Cherry (@davidjcherry) June 29, 2020