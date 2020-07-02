×
Guardia giurata ripara un cane dalla pioggia: la foto diventa virale

Ethan Dearman, guardia giurata scozzese, ha protetto un cane dalla pioggia con il suo ombrello fuori da un supermarket.

L’episodio è avvenuto a Giffnock, in Scozia. Una guardia giurata ha riparato un cane dalla pioggia col suo ombrello, fuori da un supermarket appartenente alla catena Morrisons. L’uomo è divenuto immediatamente popolare sui social per il suo gesto d’altruismo.

Numerosi i commenti di stima e ammirazione per il signor Ethan Dearman (questo il nome dell’uomo) su Twitter. Molti tra gli utenti lo hanno definito un eroe. Lo stesso Ethan ha condiviso il tweet con la seguente frase: “Sembra che oggi abbia fatto felici molte persone”.


Guardia giurata protegge il cane

Ma la storia non finisce qui. Un filmaker di nome David Cherry ha riconosciuto il suo cane dalla foto postata su Twitter. L’animale risulta chiamarsi Freddie. David ha commentato tramite un tweet: “Sensazioni positive nella nostra comunità.

Le persone che si aiutano a vicenda”. Il signor Cherry si è mostrato essere molto felice di quanto accaduto, aggiungendo che sia “bello vedere cose belle”.

Marco Della Corte


