Madonna's younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, passes away at 63 due to cancer, adding to the singer's recent string of painful losses. The siblings had a complicated relationship, with Christopher once criticizing Madonna in a bestselling book. Despite recent attempts to reconcile, their past still weighed heavily. Christopher died surrounded by loved ones, including his husband, actor Ray Thacker. Madonna had also lost her stepmother, Joan Ciccone, and older brother, Anthony Ciccone, earlier this year