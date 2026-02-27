Il Festival di Sanremo 2026 si prepara a un momento speciale: nella serata delle cover, Raf sale sul palco dell’Ariston per un duetto con i The Kolors su The Riddle, iconica hit anni ’80 di Nik Kershaw, tra nostalgia, ritmo e sonorità pop-rock che uniscono generazioni diverse.

Raf e il legame con Sanremo

Il Festival di Sanremo è un punto centrale nella carriera di Raf. Il suo percorso all’Ariston inizia nel 1987 dietro le quinte con Si può dare di più, vincitore con Gianni Morandi, Enrico Ruggeri e Umberto Tozzi, e nello stesso anno rappresenta l’Italia all’Eurovision Song Contest con Gente di mare, classificandosi terzo. Il debutto da interprete arriva nel 1988 con Inevitabile follia, seguito da successi come Cosa resterà degli anni ’80 (1989), Oggi un Dio non ho (1991) e Come una favola (2015), rendendo il 2026 il suo quinto passaggio in gara.

Dopo Sanremo, Raf tornerà in studio per il nuovo album e vivrà un’estate intensa con il tour Infinito – Estate 2026, organizzato da Friends & Partners in collaborazione con Girotondo srl e MOMY RECORDS, portando la sua musica dal vivo in tutta Italia.

Serata cover Sanremo, perché Raf ha scelto “The riddle”: significato e testo

In occasione della serata delle cover del Festival di Sanremo, Raf torna sul palco dell’Ariston per un duetto con i The Kolors sulle note di The Riddle, celebre hit anni ’80 della pop star britannica Nik Kershaw.

Il brano, pubblicato nel 1984 come singolo estratto dall’omonimo album, è ricordato per il suo ritornello ipnotico e il testo enigmatico: Kershaw stesso lo definì una “confusa divagazione di una popstar anni ‘80“. L’artista raccontò che la canzone è nata sotto forte pressione, in soli dieci minuti: dopo l’uscita del suo album di debutto Human Racing, l’etichetta discografica richiedeva nuovo materiale in tempi strettissimi. Kershaw disponeva di appena due settimane per comporre nove brani.

La collaborazione con i The Kolors, band guidata da Stash e già più volte protagonista del Festival (dal 2018 al 2025), promette un mix di sonorità pop-rock e fascino retrò che collega due generazioni musicali. Questo incontro tra il repertorio storico di Raf e l’energia contemporanea del gruppo crea ritmo, nostalgia e voglia di ballare.

The Riddle

I got two strong arms blessings of Babylon

With time to carry on and try for sins and alarms

So to America the brave

Wise men save

Near a tree by a river

There’s a hole in the ground

Where an old man of saran

Goes around and around

And his mind is a beacon in the veil of the night

For a strange kind of fashion

There’s a wrong and a right

But he’ll never, never fight over you

I got plans for us nights in the scullery

And days instead of me

I only know what to discuss of for anything but light

Wise men fighting over you

It’s not me you see pieces of valentine

With just a song of mine to keep from burning history

Seasons of gasoline and gold

Wise men fold

Near a tree by a river

There’s a hole in the ground

Where an old man of saran

Goes around and around

And his mind is a beacon in the veil of the night

For a strange kind of fashion

There’s a wrong and a right

But he’ll never, never fight over you

I got time to kill sly looks in corridors

Without a plan of yours a blackbird sings on bluebird hill

Thanks to the calling of the wild

Wise mens child

Near a tree by a river

There’s a hole in the ground

Where an old man of saran

Goes around and around

And his mind is a beacon

In the veil of the night

For a strange kind of fashion

There’s a wrong and a right

But he’ll never, never fight over you