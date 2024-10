Roberto Baggio, Pep Guardiola, and Paolo Sorrentino discuss cinema, football, and life in an exhilarating episode of Che tempo che fa. Sorrentino's new film 'Parthenope' receives critical acclaim at Cannes, offering a profound exploration of the beauty of time and the surprises life holds. The episode also touches on Sorrentino's dream of playing 007 and his thoughts on Napoli under Antonio Conte. Don't miss the star-studded cast of 'Parthenope', including Isabella Ferrari, Gary Oldman, and Stefania Sandrelli