Tony Effe's Surprising Gesture: Launching His Worn Sock to Fans During a sold-out concert in Rome, Tony Effe stunned the crowd by throwing his worn clothes, including shoes, t-shirt, and even socks, to his supporters. A video of this unexpected act quickly went viral, with fans eager to get their hands on a piece of the rapper's wardrobe. However, one lucky fan who caught his sock has a peculiar fear of feet, adding an ironic twist to the story. She plans to preserve it, possibly framing it as an artwork, but jokes about keeping it separate from her other socks due to her aversion to feet