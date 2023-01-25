Home > Esteri > Tragedia in Usa, incendio in un grattacielo di Chicago: almeno una vittima e ...

Tragedia in Usa, incendio in un grattacielo di Chicago: almeno una vittima e sei persone in ospedale

incendio grattacielo chicago

Drammatico incendio a Chicago, le fiamme divorano un grattacielo nel South Side della città. Le autorità hanno comunicato la morte di un residente.

Un violento incendio è divampato all’interno di un grattacielo di Chicago, causando la morte di una persona mentre altre sei persone sono state portate d’urgenza in ospedale.

Il bilancio provvisorio è stato confermato dalle autorità della città statunitense.

