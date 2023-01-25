Un violento incendio è divampato all’interno di un grattacielo di Chicago, causando la morte di una persona mentre altre sei persone sono state portate d’urgenza in ospedale.

Il bilancio provvisorio è stato confermato dalle autorità della città statunitense.

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous people trapped as fire engulfs high rise building

📌#Chicago | #IL

Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive fire that has spread to multiple floors of high-rise building officials are reporting one dead with 6 people have been injured in the fire pic.twitter.com/9DKmPuKRMr

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 25, 2023