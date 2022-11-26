Home > Lifestyle > È morta Irene Cara: fu la cantante di What a feeling, la canzone di Flashdance

È morta Irene Cara: fu la cantante di What a feeling, la canzone di Flashdance

Morta Irene Cara

Grazie a "Fame" e "Flashdance", Irene Cara salì nell'Olimpo della musica mondiale. La cantante classe 1959 è morta a 63 anni. ì

Pubblicato il

Dopo Olivia Newton John, il mondo della musica ha perso un’altra icona della musica degli anni ’80.

Irene Cara è morta all’età di 63 anni. L’annuncio è stato dato sui canali social della cantante.

© Riproduzione riservata