È morta Irene Cara: fu la cantante di What a feeling, la canzone di Flashdance

Dopo Olivia Newton John, il mondo della musica ha perso un’altra icona della musica degli anni ’80.

Irene Cara è morta all’età di 63 anni. L’annuncio è stato dato sui canali social della cantante.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh

— Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022