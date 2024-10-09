Attraverso un video condiviso sui social media, Giorgia Meloni ha negato l’ipotesi che l’esecutivo intenda aumentare la pressione fiscale. “Il nostro obiettivo è ridurre le tasse, e questo è ben noto a tutti i lavoratori, le madri che lavorano e i professionisti con partita IVA. Desidero ribadire che la visione politica di questo governo è orientata a diminuire la tassazione, a supportare le famiglie e a favorire le imprese, non certo a mettere ulteriore peso sui cittadini”, ha affermato il premier.

Denial of tax increase

Through a video shared on social media, Giorgia Meloni denied the hypothesis that the government intends to increase the tax burden. “Our goal is to reduce taxes, and this is well known to all workers, working mothers, and self-employed professionals. I want to reiterate that the political vision of this government is aimed at decreasing taxation, supporting families, and promoting businesses, certainly not adding further burden to citizens,” the prime minister stated.