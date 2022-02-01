Your Song di Elton John: testo e significato del brano che Matteo Romano e Malika Ayane portano a Sanremo 2022.

Matteo Romano si presenta alla serata cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022, in scena venerdì 4 febbraio, con Malika Ayane. I due artisti hanno scelto di esibirsi con il brano Your song di Elton John: scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone.

Your Song di Elton John: il testo

It’s a little bit funny

This feeling inside

I’m not one of those who can easily hide

I don’t have much money, but boy if

I did I’d buy a big house where we both could live

If I was a sculptor, ha

But then again, no

Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show

I know it’s not much, but it’s the best

I can do

My gift is my song, and this one’s for you

And you can tell everybody

This is your song It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in the words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss

Well a few of the verses, well they’ve got me quite cross

But the sun’s been quite kind

While I wrote this song

It’s for people like you that keep it turned on

So excuse me forgetting

But these things I do

You see I’ve forgotten, if they’re green or they’re blue

Anyway the thing is, what I really mean

Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen

And you can tell everybody

This is the song

It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in the words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind

That I put down in the words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

Il significato della canzone

Your Song non è stata scritta da Elton John, ma dal suo paroliere di fiducia Bernie Taupin nel 1967. La canzone è una vera e propria lettera d’amore, nata quando l’autore aveva soltanto 17 anni. Per quel che riguarda il significato, Taupin ha dichiarato: “Your Song è una ballata sempreverde, con uno dei testi più ingenui e infantili dell’intero repertorio musicale, ma credo che il motivo risieda nel fatto che, quando la scrissi, erano reali.

Rispecchiavano esattamente come mi sentivo. Avevo 17 anni e il testo originava da qualcuno la cui visione dell’amore o dell’esperienza amorosa era totalmente nuova e ingenua“.