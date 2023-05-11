Eurovision 2023: testo e significato di "Who the hell is Edgar?" di Teya & Salena

Who The Hell Is Edgar? è il singolo che il duo austriaco formato da Teya & Salena porterà sul palco dell’Arena di Liverpool nella seconda serata dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Who the Hell Is Edgar?, il testo

“Oh my God, you’re such a good writer”

“Oh, it’s not me, it’s Edgar”

“Who the hell is Edgar?”

There’s a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist

It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can’t resist

Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it’s moving really fast

Don’t know how he possessed me, but I’m happy that he did

‘Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich

Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about?

Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist

Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste

What’s your IPI? Where’s the A&R?

Girl, call Universal, you’re about to be a star

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan

“Who the hell is Edgar?”

Oh, mio padre

There’s a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There’s a ghost in my body

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

Give me two years, and your dinner will be free

Gas station champagne is on me

Edgar cannot pay rent for me

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

At least it pays to be funny

Ugh

Oh, mio padre

There’s a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There’s a ghost in my body (Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe)

Oh, mio padre

There’s a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There’s a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

“Who the hell is Edgar?”

Who the Hell Is Edgar?, il significato

Interpretazione giocosa e umoristica del concetto di ispirazione artistica, il testo della canzone Who the Hell Is Edgar? di Teya e Salena descrive come Teya si senta posseduta dal fantasma di Edgar Allan Poe, che la ispira a scrivere grandi testi. La canzone si riferisce all’idea secondo cui la grande arte spesso ha origine da fonti inaspettate e che la creatività può assumere molteplici forme. Il tono scherzoso della canzone è enfatizzato anche nel bridge, dove gli artisti ironizzano su quanto poco guadagnino con la loro musica, ma sul fatto che potrebbero ottenere champagne gratis dal distributore di benzina.