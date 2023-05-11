Eurovision 2023: testo e significato di "Who the hell is Edgar?" di Teya & Salena

Who The Hell Is Edgar? è il singolo che il duo austriaco formato da Teya & Salena porterà sul palco dell’Arena di Liverpool nella seconda serata dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
Who the Hell Is Edgar?, il testo
“Oh my God, you’re such a good writer”
“Oh, it’s not me, it’s Edgar”
“Who the hell is Edgar?”
There’s a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist
It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can’t resist
Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it’s moving really fast
Don’t know how he possessed me, but I’m happy that he did
‘Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich
Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about?
Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe
Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist
Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste
What’s your IPI? Where’s the A&R?
Girl, call Universal, you’re about to be a star
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan
“Who the hell is Edgar?”
Oh, mio padre
There’s a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre
There’s a ghost in my body
Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
Give me two years, and your dinner will be free
Gas station champagne is on me
Edgar cannot pay rent for me
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
At least it pays to be funny
Ugh
Oh, mio padre
There’s a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre
There’s a ghost in my body (Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe)
Oh, mio padre
There’s a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre
There’s a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
“Who the hell is Edgar?”
Who the Hell Is Edgar?, il significato
Interpretazione giocosa e umoristica del concetto di ispirazione artistica, il testo della canzone Who the Hell Is Edgar? di Teya e Salena descrive come Teya si senta posseduta dal fantasma di Edgar Allan Poe, che la ispira a scrivere grandi testi. La canzone si riferisce all’idea secondo cui la grande arte spesso ha origine da fonti inaspettate e che la creatività può assumere molteplici forme. Il tono scherzoso della canzone è enfatizzato anche nel bridge, dove gli artisti ironizzano su quanto poco guadagnino con la loro musica, ma sul fatto che potrebbero ottenere champagne gratis dal distributore di benzina.