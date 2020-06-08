×
J.K. Rowling di nuovo nella bufera: l’accusa di essere transfobica

J.K. Rowling è stata accusata di essere contro i trans per una serie di tweet postati online: i messaggi della scrittrice finiti nella bufera

J.K.Rowling, popolarissima scrittrice britannica autrice della fortunata saga di Harry Potter, è finita ancora una volta nella bufera mediatica per via di alcuni tweet. Alcuni suoi recenti messaggi online hanno di fatto portato alcuni utenti ad accusarla di transfobia, dopo che la Rowling ha postato una reazione all’articolo dal titolo “Creare un mondo post Covid più egualitario per le persone che hanno le mestruazioni”.

L’articolo si riferiva nello specifico a persone che non si sentono né uomo né donna, ma che comunque possono avere il ciclo mestruale.

J.K.Rowling accusata sui social

La scrittrice è così stata accusata di essere contro le persone transessuali, etichettata come una sorta di femminista radicale transfobica. Per rispondere a tali accuse, la donna è quindi tornata sull’argomento con altri messaggi su Twitter, che riportiamo di seguito:


