J.K.Rowling, popolarissima scrittrice britannica autrice della fortunata saga di Harry Potter, è finita ancora una volta nella bufera mediatica per via di alcuni tweet. Alcuni suoi recenti messaggi online hanno di fatto portato alcuni utenti ad accusarla di transfobia, dopo che la Rowling ha postato una reazione all’articolo dal titolo “Creare un mondo post Covid più egualitario per le persone che hanno le mestruazioni”.

L’articolo si riferiva nello specifico a persone che non si sentono né uomo né donna, ma che comunque possono avere il ciclo mestruale.

La scrittrice è così stata accusata di essere contro le persone transessuali, etichettata come una sorta di femminista radicale transfobica. Per rispondere a tali accuse, la donna è quindi tornata sull’argomento con altri messaggi su Twitter, che riportiamo di seguito:

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans.

At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020