I due campioni dei Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James e Anthony Davis hanno deciso di omaggiare il compagno Kobe Bryant con un tatuaggio. Infatti, già nell’ultima seduta di allenamento, la stella dei Lakers, James, ha sfoggiato il tattoo sulla coscia in ricordo dell’amico morto in un incidente aereo. Si tratta di un serpente che nonostante non sia ancora perfettamente visibile richiama certamente Black Mamba. La stessa figura si trova anche stampata sulla pelle di Davis.

Kobe Bryant è morto in un incidente aereo nella serata del 26 gennaio 2020: insieme a lui ha perso la vita anche la figlia Gianna Maria e altre 9 persone. Le due stelle dei Lakers LeBron James e Anthony Davis, però, anno voluto ricordare il grande Kobe Bryant con un tatuaggio.

Sulla coscia sinistra di King Lebron, infatti, è apparsa una figura particolare. Si tratta di un serpente che vuole certamente richiamare Black Mamba, nonostante non sia ancora chiara la figura rappresentata. A mostrarla con orgoglio in allenamento è stato proprio James. Non solo: il campione aveva dedicato anche un messaggio all’amico morto tragicamente in un incidente dicendosi pronto a cogliere la sua eredità.

Insieme al suo “gemello” Anthony Davis, James si è recato dal tatuatore di fiducia: per entrambi sulla coscia sinistra è apparso il serpente. Infine, nell’attesa di conoscere la data dei funerali di Kobe Bryant, c’è grande attesa per il ritorno in campo del Lakers previsto per il 1° febbraio alle 4.30 di mattina contro i Portland Blazers.

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

Un post condiviso da LeBron James (@kingjames) in data: 27 Gen 2020 alle ore 6:43 PST