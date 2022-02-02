You make me feel like A natural woman di Aretha Fraklin: testo e significato

"You make me feel like A natural woman", brano di successo di Aretha Fraklin, sarà interpretato da Noemi per la serata cover: testo e significato.

Per la serata cover di Sanremo 2022, Noemi sceglie un brano travolgente portato al successo da Aretha Fraklin, “You make me feel like A natural woman”: qual è il testo e quale il significato della canzone?

“You make me feel like A natural woman”, il testo della canzone di Aretha Fraklin

Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you, life was so unkind

But you’re the key to my peace of mind

‘Cause you make me feel, you make me feel

You make me feel like a natural woman

When my soul was in the lost-and-found

You came along to claim it

I didn’t know just what was wrong with me

Till your kiss helped me name it

Now I’m no longer doubtful of what I’m living for

And if I make you happy I don’t need to do more

‘Cause you make me feel, you make me feel

You make me feel like a natural woman

Oh, baby, what you’ve done to me?

You make me feel so good inside

And I just want to be close to you

You make me feel so alive

You make me feel, you make me feel

You make me feel like a natural woman

You make me feel, you make me feel

You make me feel like a natural woman

You make me feel, you make me feel…

“You make me feel like A natural woman”, il significato

“You make me feel like A natural woman” è un inno all’amore, quello vero, che fa sentire la donna apprezzata e desiderata dal proprio uomo.