My way di Frank Sinatra: testo e significato del brano che Yuman con Rita Marcotulli portano a Sanremo 2022.
Yuman partecipa alla serata della cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 con Rita Marcotulli. I due artisti hanno scelto di portare sul palco dell’Ariston la canzone My way di Frank Sinatra: scopriamo il testo e il significato.
My way di Frank Sinatra: il testo
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friend, I’ll say it clear
I’ll state my case, of which
I’m certain I’ve lived a life that’s full
I traveled each and every highway
And more, much more than this, I did it my way
Regrets, I’ve had a few
But then again, too few to mention
I did what
I had to do and saw it through without exemption
I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way
Yes, there were times,
I’m sure you knew
When I bit off more than
I could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
I ate it up and spit it out
I faced it all and I stood tall and did it my way
I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried I’ve had my fill, my share of losing
And now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing
To think I did all that
And may I say, not in a shy way
Oh, no, oh, no, not me, I did it my way
For what is a man, what has he got?
If not himself, then he has naught
To say the things he truly feels and not the words of one who kneels
The record shows
I took the blows and did it my way
Il significato della canzone
My way di Frank Sinatra è stata scritta nel 1968 e ha vinto il disco d’oro in Italia, arrivando in quinta posizione nella UK Single Charts. Interpretata negli anni da tantissimi artisti, come Elvis Presley, Luciano Pavarotti e Michael Bublè, ha un significato molto profondo. Il narratore è un anziano, che si trova ad affrontare la morte. Potrebbe essere anche una qualsiasi persona che si trova a vivere una grande delusione. Nonostante tutto, emerge una grande consapevolezza, la stessa che l’ha spinto a fare determinate scelte.
Una vita vissuta al massimo, con rimpianti ed errori, ma con altrettanti successi.