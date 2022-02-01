My way di Frank Sinatra: testo e significato del brano che Yuman con Rita Marcotulli portano a Sanremo 2022.

Yuman partecipa alla serata della cover del Festival di Sanremo 2022 con Rita Marcotulli. I due artisti hanno scelto di portare sul palco dell’Ariston la canzone My way di Frank Sinatra: scopriamo il testo e il significato.

My way di Frank Sinatra: il testo

And now, the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend, I’ll say it clear

I’ll state my case, of which

I’m certain I’ve lived a life that’s full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more than this, I did it my way

Regrets, I’ve had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did what

I had to do and saw it through without exemption

I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway

And more, much more than this,

I did it my way

Yes, there were times,

I’m sure you knew

When I bit off more than

I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all and I stood tall and did it my way

I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried I’ve had my fill, my share of losing

And now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing

To think I did all that

And may I say, not in a shy way

Oh, no, oh, no, not me, I did it my way

For what is a man, what has he got?

If not himself, then he has naught

To say the things he truly feels and not the words of one who kneels

The record shows

I took the blows and did it my way

Il significato della canzone

My way di Frank Sinatra è stata scritta nel 1968 e ha vinto il disco d’oro in Italia, arrivando in quinta posizione nella UK Single Charts. Interpretata negli anni da tantissimi artisti, come Elvis Presley, Luciano Pavarotti e Michael Bublè, ha un significato molto profondo. Il narratore è un anziano, che si trova ad affrontare la morte. Potrebbe essere anche una qualsiasi persona che si trova a vivere una grande delusione. Nonostante tutto, emerge una grande consapevolezza, la stessa che l’ha spinto a fare determinate scelte.

Una vita vissuta al massimo, con rimpianti ed errori, ma con altrettanti successi.