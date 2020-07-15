Bambino aggredito da un cane per salvare la sorella, 90 punti di sutura

Un bambino di 6 anni è stato aggredito da un cane mentre tentava di difendere la sorella. I medici gli hanno applicato 90 punti di sutura sul viso.
Negli Stati Uniti un bambino di soli sei anni è stato brutalmente aggredito da un cane per aver cercato di difendere la sorella minore che stava per essere assalita dall’animale. Il piccolo Bridger si è infatti frapposto la sorellina e il cane, venendo da quest’ultimo più volte azzannato al volto e alla testa, tanto che i medici che lo hanno preso in cura gli hanno dovuto applicare circa 90 punti di sutura sul viso.
Nonostante il terribile accaduto, il bambino è ora fortunatamente fuori pericolo.
Bambino aggredito da un cane negli Stati Uniti
Stando a quanto raccontato dalle testate statunitensi la tragedia è avvenuta nella cittadina di Cheyenne, nello stato del Wyoming. Quando il piccolo Bridger ha visto il cane avvicinarsi alla sorella in maniera minacciosa non ci ha pensato due volte a intervenire per difenderla, affermando successivamente: “Se qualcuno doveva morire, ho pensato avrei dovuto essere io”.
A quel punto il bambino è stato assalito dall’animale che lo ha morto ripetutamente alla testa e al volto, provocandogli profonde ferite che hanno reso necessario il trasporto in ospedale. Una volta lì, il chirurgo plastico ha applicato 90 punti di sutura sul volto del bambino, che con molto probabilità porterà per tutta la vita le cicatrici di questo suo eroico gesto.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
La vicenda è accaduto lo scorso 9 luglio, ma soltanto nella giornata di lunedì 13 è stata resa pubblica dalla zia del bambino, Nicole Walker, che con un post su Instagram ha fatto si che la storia facesse letteralmente in giro del web.
Sotto il post sono inoltre intervenuti numerosi attori hollywoodiani, che si sono complimentati con il piccolo Bridger per il gesto compiuto. Tra questi anche Mark Ruffalo, conosciuto per il suo ruolo nel film L’incredibile Hulk ha commentato: “Le persone che mettono di fronte a sé gli altri esseri umani sono le persone più eroiche e premurose che io conosca. Ti rispetto davvero e ammiro il tuo coraggio e il tuo buon cuore”.
