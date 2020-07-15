Bambino aggredito da un cane per salvare la sorella, 90 punti di sutura

Un bambino di 6 anni è stato aggredito da un cane mentre tentava di difendere la sorella. I medici gli hanno applicato 90 punti di sutura sul viso.

Negli Stati Uniti un bambino di soli sei anni è stato brutalmente aggredito da un cane per aver cercato di difendere la sorella minore che stava per essere assalita dall’animale. Il piccolo Bridger si è infatti frapposto la sorellina e il cane, venendo da quest’ultimo più volte azzannato al volto e alla testa, tanto che i medici che lo hanno preso in cura gli hanno dovuto applicare circa 90 punti di sutura sul viso.

Nonostante il terribile accaduto, il bambino è ora fortunatamente fuori pericolo.





Bambino aggredito da un cane negli Stati Uniti

Stando a quanto raccontato dalle testate statunitensi la tragedia è avvenuta nella cittadina di Cheyenne, nello stato del Wyoming. Quando il piccolo Bridger ha visto il cane avvicinarsi alla sorella in maniera minacciosa non ci ha pensato due volte a intervenire per difenderla, affermando successivamente: “Se qualcuno doveva morire, ho pensato avrei dovuto essere io”.

A quel punto il bambino è stato assalito dall’animale che lo ha morto ripetutamente alla testa e al volto, provocandogli profonde ferite che hanno reso necessario il trasporto in ospedale. Una volta lì, il chirurgo plastico ha applicato 90 punti di sutura sul volto del bambino, che con molto probabilità porterà per tutta la vita le cicatrici di questo suo eroico gesto.

La vicenda è accaduto lo scorso 9 luglio, ma soltanto nella giornata di lunedì 13 è stata resa pubblica dalla zia del bambino, Nicole Walker, che con un post su Instagram ha fatto si che la storia facesse letteralmente in giro del web.

Sotto il post sono inoltre intervenuti numerosi attori hollywoodiani, che si sono complimentati con il piccolo Bridger per il gesto compiuto. Tra questi anche Mark Ruffalo, conosciuto per il suo ruolo nel film L’incredibile Hulk ha commentato: “Le persone che mettono di fronte a sé gli altri esseri umani sono le persone più eroiche e premurose che io conosca. Ti rispetto davvero e ammiro il tuo coraggio e il tuo buon cuore”.