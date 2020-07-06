Nick Cordero, 41 anni, è morto dopo oltre 3 mesi in un ospedale di Los Angeles: i suoi problemi di salute erano legati al contagio da coronavirus

Nick Cordero è venuto a mancare a 41 anni. L’attore di Broadway non è infatti riuscito a superare le complicazioni dovute al coronavirus. Dopo il contagio, il medici si erano persino visti costretti ad amputargli una gamba. Rimasto in coma farmacologico per alcune settimane prima di svegliarsi, l’artista era tuttavia rimasto debole, come raccontato dalla moglie Amanda Kloots.

Nick Cordero: l’addio della moglie

Morto domenica 5 luglio presso l’ospedale Cedars-Sinai di Los Angeles, Nick Cordero era ricoverato lì da quasi 3 mesi. Nel 2019 era diventato papà del suo primo figlio, il piccolo Elvis Eduardo. Di seguito il post della moglie dedicato alla tragica notizia: