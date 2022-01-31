Emma e Francesca Michielin faranno divertire sul palco di Sanremo con "Baby one more time" di Britney Spears: testo e significato della canzone.

Il pubblico di Sanremo 2022 è pronto a scatenarsi sulle note di “Baby one more time”, successo di Britney Spears che Emma porterà sul palco dell’Ariston in occasione della serata cover, quella di venerdì 4 febbraio. Con lei ci sarà Francesca Michielin.

Qual è il testo e quale il significato della canzone?

Baby one more time, il testo del successo di Britney Spears

Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know

That something wasn’t right here

Oh baby, baby,

I shouldn’t have let you go

And now you’re out of sight, yeah

Show me how you want it to be

Tell me baby ‘cause

I need to know now, oh because

My loneliness is killing me (and I)

I must confess

I still believe (still believe)

When I’m not with you

I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

Hit me baby one more time

Oh baby, baby, how was

I supposed to know

That something wasn’t right here

Oh baby, baby,

I shouldn’t have let you go

And now you’re out of sight, yeah

Show me how you want it to be

Tell me baby ‘cause

I need to know now, oh because

My loneliness is killing me (and I)

I must confess

I still believe (still believe)

When I’m not with you

I lose my mind

Give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time

Hit me baby one more time

I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know

I still believe

That you will be here

Just give me a sign

I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now

Don’t you know

I still believe

That you will be here

Just give me a sign

Hit me baby one more time.

Il significato della canzone

Il brano racconta un amore finito e chiede un segnale dal suo amato che l’ha lasciata. La cantante non riesce a toglierselo dalla testa e lo vorrebbe risentire.