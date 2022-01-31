×
Baby one more time di Britney Spears: testo e significato

Emma e Francesca Michielin faranno divertire sul palco di Sanremo con "Baby one more time" di Britney Spears: testo e significato della canzone.

Baby one more time

Il pubblico di Sanremo 2022 è pronto a scatenarsi sulle note di “Baby one more time”, successo di Britney Spears che Emma porterà sul palco dell’Ariston in occasione della serata cover, quella di venerdì 4 febbraio. Con lei ci sarà Francesca Michielin.

Qual è il testo e quale il significato della canzone?

Baby one more time, il testo del successo di Britney Spears

Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know
That something wasn’t right here
Oh baby, baby,
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re out of sight, yeah
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me baby ‘cause
I need to know now, oh because
My loneliness is killing me (and I)
I must confess
I still believe (still believe)
When I’m not with you
I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Hit me baby one more time
Oh baby, baby, how was
I supposed to know
That something wasn’t right here
Oh baby, baby,
I shouldn’t have let you go
And now you’re out of sight, yeah
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me baby ‘cause
I need to know now, oh because
My loneliness is killing me (and I)
I must confess
I still believe (still believe)
When I’m not with you
I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Hit me baby one more time
I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know
I still believe
That you will be here
Just give me a sign
I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now
Don’t you know
I still believe
That you will be here
Just give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time.

Il significato della canzone

Il brano racconta un amore finito e chiede un segnale dal suo amato che l’ha lasciata. La cantante non riesce a toglierselo dalla testa e lo vorrebbe risentire.

