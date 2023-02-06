In diretta dalla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles, sono andati in scena i Grammy Awards 2023.
A trionfare è stato Harry Styles, mentre Beyoncè ha segnato un record. Delusione, invece, per i Maneskin.
Grammy 2023, Harry Styles vince: Beyoncé segna un record
I Grammy Awards hanno visto sul palco gli artisti che hanno dominato le classifiche americane dell’ultimo anno. Harry Styles ha vinto il Grammy per l’album dell’anno, mentre Beyoncé ha segnato un record: con 32 Grammy è la pop star più premiata importate.
Grammy 2023: i vincitori
Album of the year:
- ABBA – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé – Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo – Special
- Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Best new artist:
- Anitta
- Domi & JD Beck
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Molly Tuttle
- Muni Long
- Omar Apollo
- Samara Joy – WINNER
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Wet Leg
Record of the Year:
- ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
- Adele – Easy on Me
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Mary J.
Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Song of the year:
- Adele – Easy on Me
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul
- Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Gayle – ABCDEFU
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
- Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best pop solo performance:
- Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER
- Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat – Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best dance/electronic album:
- Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
- Bonobo – Fragments
- Diplo – Diplo
- Odesza – The Last Goodbye
- Rufus Du Sol – Surrender
Best rap album:
- DJ Khaled – God Did
- Future – I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
- Kendrick Lamar – Mr.
Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
- Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album:
- Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
- Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
- Farruko – La 167
- Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance:
- Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
- Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
- Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
- Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER
Best country album:
- Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
- Miranda Lambert – Palomino
- Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Maren Morris – Humble Quest
- Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER
Best R&B song:
- Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER
- Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best pop vocal album:
- Abba – Voyage
- Adele – 30
- Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
- Lizzo – Special
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Best dance/electronic recording:
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
- Bonobo – Rosewood
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
- Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
- Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
- Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best global music performance:
- Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
- Burna Boy – Last Last
- Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
- Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
- Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER
Best country solo performance:
- Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
- Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
- Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
- Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER
- Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance:
- Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
- Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
- Lucky Daye – Over
- Mary J.
Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me
- Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER
Best rap performance:
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Doja Cat – Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Best metal performance:
- Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
- Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
- Muse – Kill or Be Killed
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER
- Turnstile – Blackout
Best rock performance:
- Beck – Old Man
- The Black Keys – Wild Child
- Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER
- Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
- Idles – Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
- Turnstile – Holiday
Best rock album:
- The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
- Idles – Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
- Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
- Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best alternative music album:
- Arcade Fire – WE
- Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
- Björk – Fossora
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best traditional R&B performance:
- Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
- Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
- Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER
- Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
- Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Best progressive R&B album:
- Cory Henry – Operation Funk
- Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER
- Terrace Martin – Drones
- Moonchild – Starfruit
- Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album:
- Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
- Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
- Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
- Lucky Daye – Candydrip
- PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song:
- Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
- DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
- Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album:
- Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER
- Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
- Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
- Louis CK – Sorry
- Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best folk album:
- Judy Collins – Spellbound
- Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER
- Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
- Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
- Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best country song:
- Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
- Luke Combs – Doin’ This
- Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
- Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
- Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
- Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER