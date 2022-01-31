What a Feeling di Irene Cara: testo e significato

A Sanremo 2022 non mancherà lo spirito internazionale grazie a Elisa, che per la serata cover presenta la sua versione di "What a Feeling" di Irene Cara.

Irene Cara è un’attrice e cantante americana, nota per il suo ruolo nel film “Saranno famosi”: a omaggiarla in Italia sarà Elisa, artista dall’animo internazionale che sul palco del Festival di Sanremo canterà What a Feeling, in occasione della serata cover: qual è il testo e quale il significato della canzone?

What a Feeling, il testo della canzone di Irene Cara

First, when there’s nothing but a slow glowing dream

That your fear seems to hide deep inside your mind

All alone

I have cried, silent tears full of pride

In a world made of steel, made of stone

Well, I hear the music close my eyes, feel the rhythm

Wrap around, take a hold of my heart

What a feeling, being’s believin’

I can have it all, now I’m dancing for my life

Take your passion and make it happen

Pictures come alive, you can dance right through your life

Now, I hear the music, close my eyes

I am rhythm, wrap around take hold of my heart

What a feeling, being’s believin’ I can have it all, now

I’m dancing for my life

Take your passion and make it happen

Pictures come alive, now I’m dancing through my life

What a feeling

What a feeling

(I am music now)

Being’s believin’

(I am rhythm now)

Pictures come alive, you can dance right through your life

What a feeling

(I can really have it all)

What a feeling

(Pictures come alive when I call)

I can have it all

(I can really have it all)

Have it all (Pictures come alive when I call)

Call, call, call, call, what a feeling

(I can have it all)

Being’s believin’

(Being’s believin’)

Take your passion, make it happen

(Make it happen)

What a feeling.

What a Feeling, il significato della canzone

Un brano che incita a non abbandonare i propri sogni, inseguendoli con passione e dedizione, anche quando la vita mette i bastoni tra le ruote, ricordando che i momenti difficili sono inevitabile ma non bisogna smettere di credere in sé stessi.