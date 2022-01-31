What a Feeling di Irene Cara: testo e significato

A Sanremo 2022 non mancherà lo spirito internazionale grazie a Elisa, che per la serata cover presenta la sua versione di "What a Feeling" di Irene Cara.
Irene Cara è un’attrice e cantante americana, nota per il suo ruolo nel film “Saranno famosi”: a omaggiarla in Italia sarà Elisa, artista dall’animo internazionale che sul palco del Festival di Sanremo canterà What a Feeling, in occasione della serata cover: qual è il testo e quale il significato della canzone?
What a Feeling, il testo della canzone di Irene Cara
First, when there’s nothing but a slow glowing dream
That your fear seems to hide deep inside your mind
All alone
I have cried, silent tears full of pride
In a world made of steel, made of stone
Well, I hear the music close my eyes, feel the rhythm
Wrap around, take a hold of my heart
What a feeling, being’s believin’
I can have it all, now I’m dancing for my life
Take your passion and make it happen
Pictures come alive, you can dance right through your life
Now, I hear the music, close my eyes
I am rhythm, wrap around take hold of my heart
What a feeling, being’s believin’ I can have it all, now
I’m dancing for my life
Take your passion and make it happen
Pictures come alive, now I’m dancing through my life
What a feeling
What a feeling
(I am music now)
Being’s believin’
(I am rhythm now)
Pictures come alive, you can dance right through your life
What a feeling
(I can really have it all)
What a feeling
(Pictures come alive when I call)
I can have it all
(I can really have it all)
Have it all (Pictures come alive when I call)
Call, call, call, call, what a feeling
(I can have it all)
Being’s believin’
(Being’s believin’)
Take your passion, make it happen
(Make it happen)
What a feeling.
What a Feeling, il significato della canzone
Un brano che incita a non abbandonare i propri sogni, inseguendoli con passione e dedizione, anche quando la vita mette i bastoni tra le ruote, ricordando che i momenti difficili sono inevitabile ma non bisogna smettere di credere in sé stessi.