Nota per aver recitato in Streghe, l’attrice Alyssa Milano ha pubblicato un post su Instagram in cui ha spiegato di essere risultata tre volte negativa al coronavirus, salvo poi confermare la positività al quarto tentativo.
Le dichiarazioni di Alyssa Milano
“Questa sono io il 2 aprile dopo essere stata male per due settimane. Non mi ero mai sentita così male. Dolore ovunque. Perdita di olfatto. Sentivo come se un grosso elefante si fosse seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Non riuscivo a mangiare. Ho perso 4 kg in due settimane. Mi sentivo confusa. Avevo una febbre lieve. E un mal di testa orribile. Praticamente avevo ogni sintomo del covid. Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test ed entrambi sono risultati negativi.
Quando ho iniziato a sentirmi un po’ meglio ho fatto il test degli anticorpi. Negativo”, ha scritto l’attrice Alyssa Milano su Instagram.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
Per poi aggiungere: “Dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi quattro mesi con sintomi come vertigini, problemi di stomaco, ciclo irregolare, palpitazioni, fiato corto, memoria labile e un generale malessere ho ripetuto il test degli anticorpi”.
A quel punto “Sono risultata positiva. Ho avuto il covid. Voglio solo avvertirvi che il sistema usato per i test è imperfetto e che non sappiamo i numeri reali”. Per poi concludere: “Voglio anche che sappiate che questa malattia non è un’invenzione. Ho pensato di morire. Mi sentivo morire. Donerò il plasma con la speranza che possa salvare una vita. Per favore abbiate cura di voi stessi. Lavate le mani e indossate la mascherina e mantenete la distanza di sicurezza.
Voglio che nessuno si senta come mi sono sentita io”.