Jennifer Aniston, insieme a Courteney Cox, ha deciso di pubblicare sui social un'immagine molto forte a corredo dell'appello contro il Covid-19
Jennifer Aniston ha deciso di pubblicare su Instagram una foto decisamente scioccante, che mostra un suo amico in terapia intensiva a causa del Covid-19. La popolare attrice ha così voluto lanciare il suo personale appello per convincere gli americani a utilizzare tutte le misure di sicurezza necessarie, prima tra tutte la mascherina.
A lei si è unita anche l’amica e collega Courteney Cox di Friends, che ha ribadito come il virus possa colpire a qualsiasi età.
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
Jennifer Aniston: il post senza filtri
In un momento in cui gli USA si trovano ancora in piena pandemia, l’ex moglie di Brad Pitt ha così sensibilizzato i suoi fan circa l’importanza del distanziamento socile per contrastare l’ulteriore diffondersi della malattia.
L’attrice ha scelto un modo sicuramente netto e brutale, ma decisamente efficace al fine di incoraggiare gli americani a indossare la mascherina finché sarà necessario.
This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀ ⠀ We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀ ⠀ Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️
