Jennifer Aniston, insieme a Courteney Cox, ha deciso di pubblicare sui social un'immagine molto forte a corredo dell'appello contro il Covid-19

Jennifer Aniston ha deciso di pubblicare su Instagram una foto decisamente scioccante, che mostra un suo amico in terapia intensiva a causa del Covid-19. La popolare attrice ha così voluto lanciare il suo personale appello per convincere gli americani a utilizzare tutte le misure di sicurezza necessarie, prima tra tutte la mascherina.

A lei si è unita anche l’amica e collega Courteney Cox di Friends, che ha ribadito come il virus possa colpire a qualsiasi età.

Jennifer Aniston: il post senza filtri

In un momento in cui gli USA si trovano ancora in piena pandemia, l’ex moglie di Brad Pitt ha così sensibilizzato i suoi fan circa l’importanza del distanziamento socile per contrastare l’ulteriore diffondersi della malattia.

L’attrice ha scelto un modo sicuramente netto e brutale, ma decisamente efficace al fine di incoraggiare gli americani a indossare la mascherina finché sarà necessario.